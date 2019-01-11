Banyana on rise but can go further

It's inevitable that congratulatory messages are pouring in thick and fast from all quarters for Banyana Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana and Desiree Ellis after they scooped CAF gongs this week.

Golden girl Kgatlana and master technician Ellis hoisted the country's flag high when they were named African Women's Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, respectively, at the CAF Awards in Dakar, Senegal, on Tuesday.

Kgatlana became only the second South African player, after Noko Matlou in 2008, to win the award. Furthermore, her goal against nemesis Nigeria at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) was publicly voted Goal of the Year.

The 22-year-old US-based forward netted five goals in total at the biennial showpiece - a feat that saw her finish as top goalscorer.