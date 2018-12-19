ARB has no sense of humour

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) missed a trick when it banned a Chicken Licken advert that subverts the story of colonialism.

As we report elsewhere in this edition, the commercial is centred around a South African character named Mjohnana who lives the shores of this country in 1650 and "discovers" Europe and Europeans in 1651.

It is outrageously funny, over-the-top and takes a mickey out of the narrative that European settlers "discovered" our continent and its people. Yet it makes you think about the whole colonialism story and can be used in households to trigger a discussion with the young about our history.

It also turns the story of "African savages" with an "inferior civilisation" on its head, with the African able to travel across the seas using his own means of transport and tools.

Yet the ARB does not see the advert in this light. Instead, it wants it banned on the grounds that colonialism was "traumatic" and therefore "cannot be trivialised in any manner".