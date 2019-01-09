Kolisi drops ball on rugby transformation

Transformation has been the buzzword since the attainment of the democratic order in SA since 1994. The very Struggle for the liberation of the majority of the people of this country has all been about changing lives transformation, flinging open doors of opportunity that were once shut tight to deny the African the very right to be.

The failures of the new SA has often, and rightly so, been identified as the slow pace of transformation if not the utter lack there of.Apartheid had designs on every aspect of life, and sport was not to be left to its devices. Rugby, despite being a popular sport also played outside of the white community, was regarded as the Holy Grail of apartheid sports, at which blacks were not welcome.

Under the new order, it seemed those who administer the game wanted to keep that arrangement going a bit longer and sought to undermine efforts to make the game truly a people’s sport. Their lukewarm reception of transformation has been a fly in the ointment yet the nation has been largely patient with them.

So, when one Siyamthanda Kolisi was named the first black African captain of the Springboks last year, many applauded the move and read into it signs that there was progress ... somewhat.