Will the ANC really walk the talk.

All eyes, politically speaking, will be on the ANC tomorrow - January 8 - when the governing party marks its birthday and its president traditionally outlines its missions and programmes for the year.

Though not a state occasion, it is an important date for the nation at large and has been since those visionaries congregated in Bloemfontein in 1912 to form Africa's oldest liberation movement that would go on to fashion South Africa's - and to some extent - continental history.

Since the days predating the attainment of freedom in 1994, what the ANC has to say and plans to do cannot be ignored as just talk.

Whatever becomes of the declared intentions has an impact on the nation since the party has its hands on the levers of power.

Should the hand at the helm go astray, as evidenced by the nine years under former president Jacob Zuma, the consequences can be dire for the nation.

SA is still trying to undo the damage of the Zuma years, and that will evidently take more than just talk to do so.