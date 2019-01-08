Unisa to meet with student leaders over 'national shutdown'

The University of South Africa (Unisa) is expected to meet with disgruntled Student Representative Council (SRC) members on Tuesday morning.

Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said the meeting is scheduled to take place at 9am.

"We are going in there with a lot of optimism, because they have raised these issues themselves," said Ramotshela. "Whatever they have raised in the memorandum of demands, we will look at each demand and deliberate."

On Monday, the institution urged all its students to register online after several campuses across the country were affected by the SRC's call for a national shutdown. Various campuses have been affected in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, as well as in Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Polokwane and Parow in Cape Town.