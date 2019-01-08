Woman arrested for snatching three-year-old boy from PE beach

A 25-year-old woman who allegedly snatched a toddler from a beach in Port Elizabeth is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the woman was arrested in a shack in Victoria Park Drive on Sunday morning. She allegedly kidnapped a three-year-old boy from a beach in Summerstrand on Friday last week.

It was alleged that the suspect, who identified herself as Meagan from Schauderville, had befriended the child’s 52-year-old grandmother at the beach.

“After a while, both women went across to the nearby shopping centre to buy liquor,” said Naidu.

“They went back to the beach and waited for the child’s mother, who never arrived.