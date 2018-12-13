Comair says Numsa strike ‘unlikely’
Comair has assured its customers they do not need to worry about the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) striking next week.
“We have contingency plans in place to minimise any disruptions in the unlikely event of a strike and will keep these plans in place until we are confident the situation is resolved,” said Wrenelle Stander, executive director of Comair’s airline division.
“We are relieved that our customers’ travel plans are unlikely to be disrupted over the festive season.”
Comair said Numsa could only strike legally once the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) had failed to bring the parties closer. The aviation company said the CCMA could only hear them in January.
“Numsa had also put wage demands to Comair, however, does not have a certificate to strike on this issue at this time,” said Stander.
Numsa is demanding:
- a 12% salary increase;
- a 13th cheque;
- travel allowances;
- more shop stewards;
- 15% of basic salary for shift allowances; and
- a daily overtime allowance.
Comair operates and manages British Airways and Kulula Airlines in SA. It has 2,206 South African employees, with 373 belonging to Numsa.