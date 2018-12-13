Comair says Numsa strike ‘unlikely’

Comair has assured its customers they do not need to worry about the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) striking next week.

“We have contingency plans in place to minimise any disruptions in the unlikely event of a strike and will keep these plans in place until we are confident the situation is resolved,” said Wrenelle Stander, executive director of Comair’s airline division.

“We are relieved that our customers’ travel plans are unlikely to be disrupted over the festive season.”