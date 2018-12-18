Chicken Licken's 'reverse colonialism' ad ruled too spicy for local TV

Chicken Licken has been ordered to pull its tongue-in-cheek commercial about colonialism after it was found to be too spicy.

That is after a ruling by the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) on Friday.

Sandile Cele complained about the fast-food restaurant’s commercial for the Big John burger. He argued that it makes a “mockery of the struggles of the African people against the colonisation by the Europeans in general, and the persecutions suffered at the hands of the Dutch in particular."