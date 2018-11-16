Crisis looming if public sector mismanagement continues

Imagine you're a highly degreed university lecturer. For the past three months you have not been paid because there is no money in the government purse.

What's worse, it's not the first time this is happening. The previous year it happened. Being the dedicated, conscientious civil servant that you are - one who has the welfare of the nation at heart - you put your head down and cut down on some expenses. And waited for your salary. Until it arrived, albeit with a shortfall. Now you're experiencing the same thing.

What do you do?

Some university lecturers from Nigeria, after years of experiencing that, have left their country to seek alternatives elsewhere.

Others have stayed put and endured the pain. All 37504 academics at all Nigerian public universities are currently on an indefinite strike complaining, among others, about shortfalls in their salaries.