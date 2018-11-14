'SABC spends millions on parties and bonuses' while retrenching workers

MPs serving on the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) have told the SABC top brass that it was unfair of them to retrench ordinary workers while the public broadcaster was spending millions of rands on parties and bonuses.

The SABC board and its senior executives, including CEO Madoda Mxakwe and head of human resources Jonathan Thekiso, were appearing before Scopa on Wednesday to account for irregular expenditure incurred by the public broadcaster in the past year.

DA MP Tim Brauteseth told the SABC board that it was simply unjustifiable that workers were facing retrenchment when radio stations — such as Metro FM — had splurged as much as R14m on an awards ceremony and after-party during the 2017/18 financial year.

"How do you think people who about to be retrenched are going to feel about the fact that the Metro FM awards and after-party cost R14m and that your CEO earns R5m? How are they going to respond to that?" asked Brauteseth. “In the sea of luxury, people are going to be retrenched.”