Unions fight job losses at the SABC.

The SABC has been warned to call off its intended retrenchments of more than 2000 employees or face a total shutdown.

This warning on Friday came from labour unions representing some of the employees at the public broadcaster who submitted a memorandum of their demands to the SABC.

Led by the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and supported by Cosatu and the Young Communist Party, workers marched outside the SABC head offices in Auckland Park, Joburg.

The public broadcaster was given until November 16 to respond to the workers' demands or face the music.

The cash-strapped SABC had in October served 2200 of its employees, including freelancers, with retrenchment notices, arguing that the decision would lead to cost savings of up to R400m per annum.

CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said, "There were no consultation meetings held with labour and workers in general," before the mass retrenchment decision.