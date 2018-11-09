SABC unions protest against looming job losses

SABC unions are jointly waging war against the looming retrenchment of more than 2000 employees, ahead of next week's meeting with management.

The Broadcasting Electronic Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) and Communication Workers Union (CWU) have asked their members to avail themselves for lunch-time demonstrations today and to oppose the retrenchments.

The protest coincides with the start of a process at the SABC that will see 981 permanent employees and 1200 freelancers losing their jobs due to the public broadcaster being technically insolvent, as it is unable to meet its monthly financial obligations.

SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said today's lunch-hour protests were not a legal and protected protest action.