‘Angry’ Cosatu calls on workers to join protest against SABC retrenchments

Cosatu has called on its workers to support the picket against the planned retrenchments at the SABC‚ calling the move by the public broadcaster "unacceptable".

The trade union federation’s Gauteng leadership said in a statement that it was "angry against employers who continue to dismiss workers despite the high levels of unemployment in the country".

The federation said it was absurd that "decimating" the livelihoods of workers was being normalised and was seen as a solution.

"We need to support each other on the picket lines or we will find each other on the unemployment lines‚" said Cosatu's Gauteng branch in the statement.