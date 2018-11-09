Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo‚ the chairperson of the inquiry into state capture‚ says an investigation will be conducted to establish who was responsible for leaking the statements of witnesses who are yet to testify before the commission.

“Since the commencement of the public hearings of the commission in August 2018‚ various sections of the media have disseminated and published contents of witnesses’ statements submitted to the commission in connection with the inquiry of the commission before the witnesses give evidence before the commission and without the written permission of the chairperson‚” Zondo said in a statement on Thursday night.

It comes after the media reported on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s leaked statement‚ in which he informed Zondo about the Public Protector’s investigation‚ saying this was part of the “misuse and abuse of public powers for suspicious objectives”.