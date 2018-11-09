The EFF has submitted a complaint to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane‚ asking that her office investigate a violation of the executive ethics code by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

In a statement on Thursday‚ the EFF quoted Gordhan‚ who‚ in response to a parliamentary question‚ said he had never met the controversial Gupta family in their Saxonwold home‚ but had encountered members of the family at public events.

The EFF alleges that Gordhan deliberately did not disclose a meeting held with Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Ajay Gupta to discuss investment opportunities in MTN.

“Not disclosing meetings and engagements when a minister is asked about them is a serious violation of the executive ethics code… Beyond undermining the executive ethics code‚ by lying to parliament‚ Gordhan has violated his oath of office and‚ thus‚ the constitution‚” the party said.