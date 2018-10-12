South Africa

Desmond Tutu discharged from hospital - in time for birthday cake

By Staff Reporter - 12 October 2018 - 12:48
Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Image: SHELLEY CHRISTIANS/The Times

Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been discharged from hospital and is "re-gathering his strength at home"‚ his office said on Friday.

"The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation wishes to thank all who have sent messages and prayers‚ including on social media‚ for the Arch’s swift return to his feet. "The Foundation’s board of directors and staff wish Mrs Tutu a very happy birthday‚ and the Archbishop a full recovery to sustainable good health."

The nature of his illness has not been disclosed.

Tutu was also unable to attend the 8th annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

The president spoke about the need for land reform to address the apartheid injustice of land dispossession‚ and urged religious‚ political and social formations‚ along with the police‚ to work jointly to end violent crime.

