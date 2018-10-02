Don't let petty ethnic differences hinder nation building

Recently there was an uproar over pictures of President Cyril Ramaphosa kneeling before King Zwelithini.

Our compatriots saw submission and not humility. "Why would President Ramaphosa kneel before King Zwelithini, when neither former presidents Thabo Mbeki nor Jacob Zuma have?" some newspaper headlines went.

Why would the king of the Zulu people become a symbol of domination rather than one of national pride?

This question was partly answered in 2005 by Mathews Phosa, who admitted that the ANC had inadvertently abandoned the nation building project.

It was around this time that succession contests preoccupied the affairs of the ruling party, at great cost to nation building and economic development.

Mbeki himself later decried the resurgence of tribalism and how it even encroached into appointments of senior state officials. To his credit, Mbeki was committed to the unity of the African people beyond ideological lines, as evident in his appointment of Black Consciousness and Pan African stalwarts in key state positions.

The fact is, today we stand at a moment of immense tribal bragging, suspicions and unease.

It is evident in the social media war waged against former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni for speaking English on a Tsonga radio station programme, as well as the uproar against football club Black Leopards' owner, David Thidiela, who was allegedly tribalistic against a Tsonga PSL referee Victor Hlungwani.

During the #FeesMustFall protests, the youth presented identity as a point of departure in their definition of their problems.

Unfortunately, in most cases identity and heritage are not used as a positive force for nation building, but rather as tools for exclusion, division and personal power consolidation.

The politics of identity based on race, pigmentation or ethnicity are too dangerous for the development of a nation.