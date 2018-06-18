Men and women socialised to lie about their sexcapades.

"Women sleep down and men sleep up, that is the unfortunate rule of life," lamented a friend of mine who has this knack of summarising slices of life in witty one-liners.

This conversation was sparked by how the recent outrage on social media on slay queens hardly bothered to demand that rich men who perform adventurous sex acts on your women for tons of cash be put under a microscope.

We saw in recent times how Mzansi spent copious amounts of data outing and shaming the slay queens sleeping with perverted rich old men for money, while one of these rich men were outed and put up for equal scrutiny.

What my friend said reminded me of how women always have to have a special calculation formula of working out the number of partners they have slept with, should a potential husband ask the dreaded question.

I call it the X-1 divided by 2.

Say, for example, you have slept with 11 men before you met hubby, you then get the number 10 after subtracting one then proceed to divide it by 2 to get 5 and, walla! You just show him the number he is looking for with a wave of your hand and you will see the look of satisfaction on his face.

He will love you more if he feels that you have slept with a small number of men in your past.