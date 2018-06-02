Slain KZN land rights activist laid to rest

A slain leader of the shack dweller movement Abahlali baseMjondolo was laid to rest near his Durban home on Saturday.

S'fiso Ngcobo was gunned down by unknown assailants last week. It is understood that he had been receiving death threats prior to his death.

On Thursday the movement held a memorial service at eKukhanyeni‚ Mariannhill‚ outside Durban‚ where Ngcobo was active in fighting for the rights of the homeless and landless.

"The struggle will continue in eKukhanyeni and around the country despite all the lives lost... over the years. We will continue to build our movement and to struggle for land and dignity‚" Abahlali said in a statement.

The movement‚ which represents about 50‚000 shack dwellers nationally‚ has lost 16 community leaders since 2009 in apparent assassinations.