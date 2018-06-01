Have your say on land expropriation in South Africa

The ruling African National Congress wants the hotly debated issue of expropriation of land without compensation to be included in the Expropriation Bill.

The bill has been passed back and forth between the Presidency and parliament for the past decade. For it to pave the way for the government to seize land without compensation, it has to be updated to bolster the principle.

Although the constitution already allows for land expropriation without compensation if it is "just and equitable", an updated bill signed into law would be the first amendment made so far to the Bill of Rights.

The parliamentary committee that will review section 25 of the constitution, which deals with property, has invited the public to participate in the debate through a series of hearings and by engaging the committee.