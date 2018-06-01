ANC favours giving land to people

The ANC has decided against the state owning most of the land, opting instead for massive redistribution of land to the country's masses.

This includes giving title deeds in urban areas and giving black businesses access to land for commercial purposes.

The party has reaffirmed the role of traditional leaders but wants the communities to own their land too.

The decision is different from the EFF's call for land to be owned by the state.

It was taken by the governing party at its national executive committee meeting at the weekend and follows the land summit it held recently.

The meeting agreed that the government must identify unoccupied land and put in bulk services so that it can be redistributed to the people.

It came out in support of the Gauteng government's recent announcement that as of June, it would give away identified vacant land to people who were prepared to build houses for themselves. It agreed that other provinces can adopt the same approach.

On Tuesday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the correct implementation of accelerated land redistribution and land reform would assist in stimulating economic growth and development, reduce racial and gender inequalities, and transform the lives of all South Africans, black and white.

"Our land reform and agrarian revolution must, at its core, empower women," he said.

"The ANC task team on land reform will intensify engagements with all stakeholders, including communities, municipalities, state-owned entities, traditional leaders, private sector and other large landowners, farmers and property developers, on the issues of land redistribution."