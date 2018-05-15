ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed law enforcement authorities to find the killers of the governing party's KwaZulu-Natal leaders.

Following a marathon meeting with provincial and regional leaders in Durban on Monday night to discuss‚ among other issues‚ the recent spate of murders‚ Ramaphosa told a media contingent that he was awaiting reports from the police ministry on the murders of local leaders.

"We must find those who are perpetrating these acts of killing against our people. At the same time we want to engage with various communities so that we can form a line of defence against these type of killings‚” he said.

Ramaphosa added that the killings were a matter of national concern.

He said he was looking forward to receiving a report from the Morane Commission - set up to look into politically motivated killings in the province.

Ramaphosa‚ accompanied by national executive members Jessie Duarte and Gwede Mantashe‚ had earlier visited the Pietermaritzburg home of slain ANC councillor Musawenkosi Mqatha Mchunu‚ who was killed by unknown assailants on Friday night‚ a day after he called for the elective conference in the Moses Mabhida region to be postponed.