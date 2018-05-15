ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa convened an urgent meeting with regional leaders in Durban on Monday to address the spate of killings of party members as well as elective conference issues.

Mchunu’s death comes days after ANC activist Sifiso Cele was murdered on the south coast in front of his family.

Addressing a media contingent at a Durban hotel on Monday evening‚ NEC member and manager in the office of the ANC president‚ Zizi Kodwa‚ said the killings "appeared to be an orchestrated elimination of ANC leaders.

"It's of serious concern. They appear orchestrated to destabilise the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal."

He said the governing party had convened the urgent meeting to find a solution to issues that posed a threat to the unity of the ANC.

Despite the murders‚ Kodwa said regions due for elective conferences were ready to go ahead.

"It's too early to speculate whether the killings are linked to the conferences.

"The president is concerned.. We can't allow KwaZulu-Natal to go back to what we have seen in the 80s... killing fields."