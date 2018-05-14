Service delivery protests are increasing with 94% of them recorded this year being violent‚ Municipal IQ said on Monday.

“April was a particularly protest-prone month in North West‚ Northern Cape and Free State municipalities; often affecting roads and basic services‚” Municipal IQ economist Karen Heese said.

“Of great concern is that 94% of the service delivery protests we have recorded this year have been violent – a significant uptick when compared to 76% since 2004.”

According to Municipal IQ’s Hotspots Monitor‚ the Eastern Cape has overtaken Gauteng as this year’s most protest-prone province. North West narrowly followed Gauteng in third place‚ Heese said.