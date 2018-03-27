Sobukwe's contribution must always be remembered

Human Rights Day is a significant day which the country ought to celebrate proudly. In part, the day reminds us of the great struggles black people waged against the brutal apartheid system of the National Party which came into political power in 1948.

Twelve years later, on March 21 1960, South Africa and the international community were to see the same minority regime degenerate into a monster that would result in the Sharpeville massacre in which 69 Africans, engaged in a peaceful march with thousands of other anti-pass protesters, were slaughtered by the apartheid police firepower. Nearly 300 other protestors were wounded in that madness.

On March 30, nine days after the Sharpeville killings, a young 23-year-old University of Cape Town student, Phillip Kgosana, inspired by the charisma of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania leader, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, led an anti-pass protest of an estimated 30000 people from Langa to Cape Town. Scores of people from Orlando in Soweto and other parts of the country handed themselves to the police for arrest in protest against the pass laws.

As the political saga thickened, Sobukwe, who had instigated it all, left his post as a lecturer at the University of Witwatersrand to be with his people. In fact, Joe Thloloe - the recently retired former press ombudsman and a journalist of more than 50 years, who was then a young high school student - retells how Sobukwe, after his incarceration for instigating anti-pass protests from a prison cell, sent a letter of resignation to the university.