Great plans to lionise the memory of Sobukwe as an intellectual and leader

"Let me plead with you, lovers of my Africa, to carry with you into the world the vision of the new Africa."

These were the plaintive words of the great Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe whose vision and mission was to see Africans unite.

He also wanted to see Africa liberated politically, socially and economically, where her people are empowered through education. His passionate flame is being kept alive by his family, whose foundation is built on the firm beliefs of preserving African roots and cultural heritage.

It is a vision shared by Vaal University of Technology's vice-chancellor and principal Professor Gordon Zide, who also knew the Struggle hero personally.

So aligned with these beliefs is Zide's vision that the idea of forming a partnership and collaboration with the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe (RMS) Trust came naturally - and with full support from the VUT community.

With the Robert Sobukwe Museum and Learning Centre, the trust aims to encourage youth to follow in the footsteps of Sobukwe and to strive for the extraordinary.

Zide found a distinct connection between the trust's work and the projects he intends to roll out at the university in the near future.

It is also his intention for the university to support the trust in a variety of ways.

The trust is run by his son Dinilesizwe Sobukwe and grandson Tsepo, along with a colleague and close family friend, Thando Sipuye.

It has made tremendous strides since its inception in 1998. However, it is only through continuous partnerships and collaborations that the trust can operate sustainably and ensure that all projects and services are delivered to those who appreciate and acknowledge Sobukwe's great work.