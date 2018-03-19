SABC inconsistent in celebrating Struggle greats
I have asked SABC radio and TV presenters to ask the SABC apparatchiks and board what criteria they use to celebrate the centenaries of people involved in the Struggle. I have, however, not received any feedback.
I don't think they follow any criteria.
Last year, the SABC and the ANC celebrated the centenary of Oliver Tambo. It was all over radio and TV.
If it's based on those who were once ANC presidents - and why limit it to former ANC presidents? - it is inconsistent. Why didn't the SABC celebrate Dr James Moroka's centenary in 1991, Dr AB Xuma's in 1993, Albert Luthuli's in 1998?
If it's based on those who were jailed on Robben Island, why did they not celebrate the centenaries of Govan Mbeki in 2010, Walter Sisulu in 2012 and Zeph Mothopeng in 2013?
If it's based on theoreticians, why did they not celebrate Anton Lembede's centenary in 2014, AP Mda in 2016 and IB Tabata in 2009?
As a public broadcaster, the SABC should stop its partisanship behaviour.
Sam Ditshego