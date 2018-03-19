SABC inconsistent in celebrating Struggle greats

I have asked SABC radio and TV presenters to ask the SABC apparatchiks and board what criteria they use to celebrate the centenaries of people involved in the Struggle. I have, however, not received any feedback.

I don't think they follow any criteria.

Last year, the SABC and the ANC celebrated the centenary of Oliver Tambo. It was all over radio and TV.

If it's based on those who were once ANC presidents - and why limit it to former ANC presidents? - it is inconsistent. Why didn't the SABC celebrate Dr James Moroka's centenary in 1991, Dr AB Xuma's in 1993, Albert Luthuli's in 1998?