Angola revisits pain of the Struggle

Quite a decent amount of literature on South African liberation forces' camps in Angola has been written but not much of it is on the lives of the foot soldiers.

Stage production Angola tries to close this gap as it celebrates the Struggle's unsung heroes. The musical opened on Friday at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria.

Written and directed by Sello Maseko, Angola highlights the stories of Struggle veterans who never made it to the history books. Based on a true story, the musical focuses on the lives of a generation of committed cadres who envisioned a society free from oppression.

The story takes the audience down a painful trip back to the reality of many people dying in exile. It also exposes how comrades were tortured and killed in different camps.