Saftas in urgent need of prolific sponsors
So, let's talk everything the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) that took place at Sun City on Saturday night.
Of course yours truly was there with her mighty red pen to bring you who wore what, and who should perhaps stop buying red-carpet gear at clearance sales.
But Madi needs to first get something off her chest.
The Saftas and Feather Awards need to create a WhatsApp group where they either beg for more prolific sponsors or a prayer group where they say the prayer to throw in the towel.
What on earth were we subjected to, mara?
Madi thought the show was a disaster, and all the mistakes were completely unforgivable.
What was also unforgivable was the disastrous red carpet.
Some celebs seriously need to undergo a fashion lobotomy.
Let's take mama Leleti Khumalo for instance.
Madi will forever need therapy.
That nude optical illusion outfit did not work, I'm sorry.
Pabi Moloi looked like she wore an outfit she would have worn to a press conference. Madi hated every inch, love. No effort, whatsoever.
Bathong, Zimkhitha Nyoka; your surname was quite befitting because you sure looked like one.
That was a mythological python emerging from the dam to seek a cow to gobble, if Madi ever saw one.
Baby girl, no. Horrible.
Thuso Mbedu, you gave Madi a fashion orgasm on the red carpet. You looked like a movie star.
Madi found Nomzamo Mbatha's outfit a bit bipolar. Her top half was stunning couture while her bottom half looked like a self-taught seamstress made it under pressure.
Masechaba Ndlovu, please stop mooning us with your boobs love.
Madi loves mama Linda Sebezo, but honey those eyebrows.
Mandla Gaduka looked great. Warren Masemola, the gangster, grab-your-phone-thing on the red carpet is getting old.