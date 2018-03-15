Ramaphosa call for EFF leader's return makes him appear weak

As the Independent Electoral Commission undertook its voter registration drive ahead of next year's general elections at the weekend, political parties went out to charm the electorate.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza set out on a mission not only to woo voters but also the leader of the EFF Julius Malema.

The ANC, like any incumbent, fears loss of power. Ramaphosa and Mabuza sense the serious threat the EFF poses, and suppose they could neutralise it by winning Malema over.

This overture is ironic given that Ramaphosa was chair of the disciplinary appeals committee that dismissed Malema's appeal of his expulsion from the party in 2012.

Back then, Ramaphosa along with the committee was convinced that Malema's expulsion was well founded.

They deemed Malema's actions to be so grievous as to be sufficient grounds for the ANC to disassociate itself from him. In the present context of the ANC's renewal, the call for Malema's return to the ANC fold betrays a deep sense of insecurity. It does very little to inspire confidence in the ANC's leadership.

It makes Ramaphosa look weak. He comes across like a man so desperate to distance himself from his predecessor that he is willing to disown his own past convictions.