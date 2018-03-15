South Africa

Protesters torch farm in apparent retribution for shot fisherman

By Jeff Wicks - 15 March 2018 - 12:07

KwaZulu-Natal police are struggling to contain a violent protest which has engulfed the farming district of eShowe. The protest is a backlash after a man who was fishing on a farm dam was shot and killed on Tuesday‚ allegedly by security guards.

Police spokesperson Captain Mbongeni Mdlalose said that the 30-year-old man had been on the property of a farmer at the time of the incident. "There is an allegation that the man was fishing in a dam on one of the farms in the area when he was confronted by officials from a security company who patrol the area. There was a shooting and the man was killed‚” he said.

He said that following the death‚ the local community had rallied and blocked the P230 and the R66 roads in an apparent act of retribution. “They had blocked the road completely and we had to call in our members from the public order policing unit. We managed to disperse them and they left the area‚” Mdlalose said.

“The story got out that a farmer had shot the man so they went to a farm outside eShowe and torched a sugarcane plantation and a farm house. Even now the farm house is burning‚” he said.

Initial reports suggested that a boy had been killed.

Mdlalose added that one security guard had been detained by police and was expected to appear in the eShowe Magistrate’s court on Friday.

This is a developing story.

A seized Zimbabwe farm is returned, but uncertainty reigns

When the riot police arrived, Zimbabwean farmworker Mary Mhuriyengwe saw her life fall apart as her job and home disappeared in the ruthless land ...
News
14 days ago

Casac to challenge public protector's Vrede report

Casac has launched a legal challenge to the public protector's report on the Vrede dairy farm.
News
15 days ago

Atul Gupta 'got the cream' of Vrede dairy project

The NPA says it has bank statements that prove that Atul Gupta benefitted from the proceeds of crime in relation to the Vrede dairy farm project.
News
20 days ago

Police investigate whether body found on Midlands farm is that of missing Durban woman

Police are investigating whether the discovery of a body in a secluded KwaZulu-Natal Midlands farm district could be linked to missing Durban woman ...
News
2 months ago

Tractor killing: Family wants harsh punishment

The family of a deceased Krugersdorp poultry farm worker want his killer to be harshly punished.
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Video of Home Affairs official entertaining herself at work goes viral
X