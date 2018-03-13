ANC veterans query Zuma campaign role

ANC veterans are questioning why party leaders allowed former president Jacob Zuma to campaign for the party during voter registration at the weekend.

This is according to ANC Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala, who said their call for Zuma to step down was based on the fact that he had brought the ANC into disrepute.

"The ANC said that they will use every individual and every member of the ANC to campaign. Comrade Zuma has gone out to campaign [and] that is fine but, at the same time, I think that we should look at that issue very seriously because the ANC has lost three metros and ANC integrity is non-existent currently [because of him]," said Zikalala.

He was speaking to Sowetan yesterday on the sidelines of their meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Sandton.

Ramaphosa apologised to the party's stalwarts for the ill treatment they received from Zuma.