Youth want Malema back in ANC

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) provincial structures back the view of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, that EFF leader Julius Malema should be brought back into the ANC.

But they said he should return as an ordinary member of the governing party.

The league's secretary in KwaZulu-Natal, Thanduxolo Sabelo, said: "The ANC has a policy and constitution and he must abide by it. If he comes back he must be an ordinary member. The ANC is a home for all people. It was formed to unite all South Africans.

"If Julius wants to come back, surely the ANC should open doors for him."