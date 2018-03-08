EFF driven by intolerance and vindictiveness
When an individual or a political party tables a motion in a meeting or the National Assembly and the motion wins the day by an overwhelming majority, what is the reason for attacking those who voted against it?
Is this not intolerance? It is clear that if the EFF won elections, those who voted against it will be in serious trouble.
The media finds it a "strategy" that the EFF can threaten and go out to remove a mayor in a metro without any regard for the input of people served by such a mayor. The interests of the party supersedes the interest of the people.
There is no clear reason to justify removal of Athol Trollip as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay metro except to gratify the EFF's Julius Malema, who openly stated it is because Athol's party, the DA, voted against his party's motion.
Dr Kenosi Mosalakae,