Letters

EFF driven by intolerance and vindictiveness

By Reader Letter - 08 March 2018 - 12:46
EFF driven by intolerance and vindictiveness says reader.
EFF driven by intolerance and vindictiveness says reader.

When an individual or a political party tables a motion in a meeting or the National Assembly and the motion wins the day by an overwhelming majority, what is the reason for attacking those who voted against it?

Is this not intolerance? It is clear that if the EFF won elections, those who voted against it will be in serious trouble.

Julius seizer? No‚ just Malema the manipulator

If there is anyone who knows how to press South Africa’s buttons it is Julius Malema.
News
2 days ago

The media finds it a "strategy" that the EFF can threaten and go out to remove a mayor in a metro without any regard for the input of people served by such a mayor. The interests of the party supersedes the interest of the people.

There is no clear reason to justify removal of Athol Trollip as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay metro except to gratify the EFF's Julius Malema, who openly stated it is because Athol's party, the DA, voted against his party's motion.

Dr Kenosi Mosalakae,

e-mail

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X