We all need to confront the race issue

Race is a big factor in South Africa's public life, yet we only talk about it when some racist has done or said something stupid.

Much of what occasionally bursts into public discourse regarding race relations in our country is either backward-looking or angry.

It is true that we black people are poor and underdeveloped, largely because of colonialism and apartheid, but getting stuck in the blame game will take us nowhere.

No nation in the world has ever solved its present problems by blaming the past. The rear-view mirror is always smaller than the windscreen.

This is a perfect semiotic representation of the necessary smallness of the past and the inevitable bigness of the future.

Normalising race relations for a better South Africa will require readjusting the white mind and fixing the black mind.

To say the rear-view mirror is smaller than the windscreen is not to betray an insufficient appreciation of the weight of history on contemporary societies.

Bertrand Russell was right: "The past alone is truly real: the present is but a painful, struggling birth into the immutable being of what is no longer."

Readjusting the white mind in South Africa today requires the understanding that the mental constitution and practical conduct of white people is a product of a truly real past.