The South African 5‚000 metre athletics champion Thabang Mosiako‚ who was attacked by a group of white students in the North West‚ says racism does not make sense.

Mosiako‚ and another athlete‚ Rantso Mokopane‚ were assaulted in an apparent racial attack last week Sunday during a campus student fundraising RAG event for the University of North West‚ Potchefstroom campus.

“I can’t believe I have to represent them‚ and they did this to me. The hatred is so rife‚ it’s like there’s no tolerance. I don’t understand why we allow these things to happen‚ or why they even happen. It doesn’t make sense‚” he said on Monday.

Mosiako was meant to compete in an athletics event in Algeria in March‚ but now there are fears that his head injuries could prevent him from running.

While waiting for his medical results - which will tell the extent and long-term effects of his injuries - Mosiako told TimesLIVE that he prays he will be able to run again.

“I just want to run‚ that’s what I do‚ I run. I am stressed as I don’t know what the doctor will say. My results were supposed to come out today. I feel better physically though‚ I have been discharged‚” Mosiako said.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has spoken against the “racial” attack.