Women in ANC fail to fight for themselves

When former president Jacob Zuma was fired in 2005 as then deputy president of the country, he was replaced by a woman.

Thabo Mbeki, who was president at the time, picked Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to replace Zuma.

Although many women, especially in the ANC Women's League, did not celebrate her appointment, Mbeki had a way of affirming women.

At the time, the ANC membership was divided in their support for Mbeki and Zuma. So whatever Mbeki did was not celebrated, as Zuma's support base was bigger than his.

Fast forward to now - since Mlambo-Ngcuka's appointment, there has been a regression in appointing women as premiers in provinces or as deputy president.

The situation for women has been worse after 2009, when Zuma took over as president. Women only dominate in cabinet.

Mbeki implemented the gender policy because ANC chairpersons during his tenure were not guaranteed premierships.

In the nine provinces, all the chairpersons of the ANC are men. According to ANC policy, the provincial executive committee selects three names and submits the names to the national executive committee (NEC) and it decides who should be the premier. The list is male-dominated.

Mbeki, before this policy was implemented, had powers to appoint premiers and did not overlook women. Some in the ANC felt that he appointed weak women who were not in the structures of the ANC. The ANC Women's League also failed to support his strategy.