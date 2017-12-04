Origins of time and boundaries of space lie outside human scope

Three weeks ago, a diamond specialist on SAfm explained how diamonds were formed, deep in the womb of the earth.

The specialist said that diamonds formed and gained their crystal brilliance under intense heat 200km beneath the earth’s surface, billions of years ago.

Upon hearing this, my mind began to grapple with fundamental questions of existence, questions we normally prefer to ignore.

If it is true that diamonds were formed 200km beneath the earth’s surface, how deep is the earth?

This important question had visited my mind a few years ago when I went on a tour of the Sudwala Caves in Mpumalanga. At some point, our tour guide said: “We are now 80m down.”

Looking around, it appeared to me that, at some point in antiquity, a geological vital force must have worked to hollow out a considerable portion of a mountain’s entrails, thereby leaving behind what we today call Sudwala Caves.

The mystery of the depth of the earth is connected to the enigma of time. In the eviscerated bowel called Sudwala Caves, you come across rock formations that are evidently still undergoing growth – one of which, it is said, is now 200million years old.

For an ephemeral mortal, such as man, 200million years are hard to fathom. Like the concept of depth, and indeed that of height, the human mind cannot grasp the concept of time when markers are removed.

To say something is 30 years old makes sense, but such a thing gives us no hint about the age of time itself.

The trouble is that time was there before the 30-year-old thing was born, and time will be there long after the said object has perished. What does it mean to say diamonds were formed billions of years ago? Exactly how old is time?

To ask how deep is the earth is to search for the boundaries of space. Conventional wisdom has taught us that everything has a beginning and end. Where, then, does space begin? And where does it end?