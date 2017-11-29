Work with the gifts you have and never fear

People are often scared to portray their talents in fear of what other people will say and think of them.

It is never too late to do right by yourself. There are a lot of people who have reached their goals or rather lived their lives at the end of their days because they knew what they wanted to achieve. Sometimes it takes 10 years for an artist to receive recognition, so who are we to give up on our goals?

Our talents and gifts aren't the same - so whatever you are provided with you have to make it shine.

Meshack Mathe

Mtititi Lombard