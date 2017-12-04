Take responsibility for your drink-inspired bloopers

Letters

Men drinking beer at a Shebeen in Orange Grove.
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART/The Times

It is that time of the year again when companies hold year-end functions to thank staff for a job well done. Nice delicacies will be served, and so will be alcohol in many gatherings.

An unwise employee is the one who will drown his/her head in a pool of free liquor in the name of enjoying. Truth is, no matter how drunk you are, you should always take responsibility for your own actions.

Those who will be drinking, please do so with caution and responsibility. You don’t want to do something in front of your colleagues that will make you feel uncomfortable to return to work the next day.

Most importantly, don’t drink and drive.

Malphia Honwane

Gottenburg eManyeleti

