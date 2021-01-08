Brutal honesty crucial

There is power in knowing who you really are

Who are you without your religion? Who are you without your title? Who are you without your marriage? Who are you without your role? Who are you without your entitlement and privilege? Who are you without your pain and hurt?



Before you became Mrs/Mr Sorrensoo you were an individual. Before you were the “prayer warrior”, you were a young girl, woman and so on. Before you became advocate Tshepo, you were Tshepo. Before you became Aus Vee, you were just Vee...