ANC politics mars the war on GBV
Gender-based violence is a persistent scourge that is deeply ingrained not only in SA but worldwide and we should continue to support committed individuals, organisations and churches, including all the role players, in their relentless fight against GBV in all societies.
But as a country we are far from winning the battle against this madness if there are still people out there who publicly endorse GBV against innocent and defenceless women in our country...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.