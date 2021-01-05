ANC politics mars the war on GBV

Gender-based violence is a persistent scourge that is deeply ingrained not only in SA but worldwide and we should continue to support committed individuals, organisations and churches, including all the role players, in their relentless fight against GBV in all societies.



But as a country we are far from winning the battle against this madness if there are still people out there who publicly endorse GBV against innocent and defenceless women in our country...