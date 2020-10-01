Disregard of merit when dishing out contracts is a recipe for disaster
Transformation done wrong puts drag on empowerment
Transformation for transformation’s sake does not serve us as black people. Instead it gives more ammunition to the naysayers.
The selection of inappropriate and unqualified companies to run critical projects is not just a matter of ‘bad’ policies. Transformation is a crucial imperative to sustain our democracy but transformation done wrong threatens that goal...
