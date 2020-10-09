Returning to past poverty biggest tragedy of job losses

One of the most devastating effects of the current corona pandemic has to be the job losses. I think everyone I know knows someone who was laid off. If not that, then it is the struggle with recovering from the financial ruin of having had salaries cut.



For those like me, who are basically migrant workers in Gauteng, one of the consequences of Covid-19 has meant moving back home. Me and most of my peers came to the City of Gold to search for a better life and moving back home means returning to a poverty one had tried to escape, and in some instances, to forget...