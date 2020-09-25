When two souls connect, age is immaterial

I recently reconnected with Sibusiso, a very good friend of mine. In the past decade, we have not seen each other but the magic of telecoms has always kept us close, and we are hoping that soon we will get together again and pick up the tempo where we left off.



I have known Sibusiso for 20 years, since I was 19, attending jazz concerts and getting high from intelligent conversations with mature bearded men. I think, to a certain extent, he set the tone for the type of partner I would be attracted to. ..