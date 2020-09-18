Being packed like sardines in house not part of black culture
I always shake my head at my son when I observe just how entitled he is to space. He has his "own" bedroom here, and I swear if it were up to him, we would book appointments before even thinking about knocking at that door.
And he is so convinced that his bedroom does not form part of "my house" that whenever I clean it up and put pillows and his desk a certain way, I come back to find that he has altered my arrangements...
