Uncle Tito's kitchenomics recalls culinary horrors

Minister's escapades flood my mind with unhappy memories of my parents' cooking

I only started paying attention to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's aspirations to become some sort of "foodie social influencer" just this year.



I guess in all the awkwardness of the year that is 2020, it was no surprise that even the most memorable dinner plate of the year would be a visual horror. In fact, I am always left with an actual after-taste after viewing the ministerial dining experiences and none has been pleasant so far. By looking at the plate, I can just taste how injured the tomatoes are after a heated braising with a squadron of potent garlic!..