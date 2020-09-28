Sebopetsa never arrived at school, boyfriend tells a different story

Teacher vanishes after receiving money

The family of a 32-year-old teacher who went missing on her way to work last week says an undisclosed amount of money was withdrawn from her bank account.



Dikeledi Sebopetsa, a teacher at Lerale Primary School at GaRabohale village in Limpopo, left her home on Tuesday morning and later requested money from her uncle who made a deposit into her bank account. She didn't arrive at work...