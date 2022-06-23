Ghislaine Maxwell should get 30-55 years in prison, US Says

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite convicted of engaging in a 10-year sex-trafficking scheme with former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, deserves to spend 30-55 years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

The government submitted its sentencing recommendation on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan, a week after Maxwell filed her own memo asking that she be given less than six years in prison. US District Judge Alison Nathan, the federal judge who presided over the case and is now on the second US Circuit Court of Appeals, will sentence Maxwell on June 28.

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty in December on five counts, including sex-trafficking of a minor, a verdict that was hailed as long-delayed justice for Epstein’s victims. Four women took the stand during their trial and described their abuse by the couple.

“In her wake, Maxwell left her victims permanently scarred with emotional and psychological injuries,” prosecutors said. “That damage can never be undone, but it can be accounted for in crafting a just sentence for Maxwell’s crimes.”

Prosecutors called the Oxford-educated Maxwell a “sophisticated predator” who befriended the girls and often acted like a big sister, taking them shopping or to the movies, before forcing them into sexual encounters with Epstein. At least two victims testified Maxwell participated in some of the abuse.