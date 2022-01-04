Prince Andrew accuser's 2009 deal with Epstein shielded others -court filing

The agreement released on Monday in federal court in Manhattan said "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant from all, and all manner of, action and actions of Virginia Roberts" was released from liability.

Andrew's lawyers on Monday declined comment on the filing.

David Boies, an attorney for Giuffre, called the liability release "irrelevant" to Giuffre's claim against Andrew.

"The release does not mention Prince Andrew. He did not even know about it," Boies said in a statement. "The reason we sought to have the release made public was to refute the claims being made about it by Prince Andrew's PR campaign."

Giuffre said in her lawsuit against Andrew that he forced her to have sex at the London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and at two of Epstein's homes.

Andrew, 61, has moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing Giuffre is seeking a "payday" from her accusations against Epstein and his associates. The prince has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

Andrew gave up many royal duties in November 2019, saying that his association with Epstein had become a "disruption to my family's work."

Giuffre's lawsuit is separate from the criminal trial against Maxwell that concluded last week. Maxwell, 60, was convicted of recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Giuffre's claims did not form the basis of any of the charges Maxwell faced and she did not testify for either side during the three-week criminal trial.

Reuters